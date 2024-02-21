How to download TikTok videos on Android, with and without watermark

How to download TikTok videos on Android, with and without watermark

It’s no secret that TikTok has become one of the most popular applications and social networks in recent years. The platform not only collects countless entertainment videos, dance videos and more, but also many artistic, creative and informational videos in short video format (we invite you to follow Xataka on TikTok for tricks, apps and more information about technology).

One of the original ideas of TikTok the thing is Videos can be shared everywhere, whether with your friends in a WhatsApp group or even on another platform. That’s why they offer several ways to share and download video. But sometimes, you may want to download a TikTok video without the TikTok watermark, and it is also possible to do so, although you need to consider a few things.

How to download TikTok videos officially (with watermark)

First, let’s talk about the best way to download TikTok videos: through the social network’s official application. The same app makes it easy for users to download videos from their favorite accounts so, in this way, I can share them with others anywhere, or even save them to see them later (I confess that this has helped me download recipe videos that I then consult before and during the cooking process).

Of course, there is a very important requirement: the video creator must allow downloading of their videos. This option is active by default when uploading a video to the social network, but creators can choose to disable it if they wish.

If the account allows you to download its videos, you can download them using one of the following ways. The first method to download TikTok videos is the simplest and most direct:

Access the video we want to download

Press the arrow-shaped button, which opens the “Share” menu

Select the option “ Save video ”

” And just like that, the video will be downloaded and available in the multimedia content gallery of your Android mobile or tablet.

