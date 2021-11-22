How to download the WhatsApp Beta application on Windows 10 and 11

WhatsApp recently made it official that the beta version of your native Windows application.

It is now available to be downloaded in both Windows 10, as in Windows 11 from the Microsoft Store, and prints from outside they are quite good and interesting for those who follow the year.

This new desktop tool now offers the possibility of using it even if the linked mobile is turned off, offline or out of reach. This is something that users had been asking for a long time, and the interesting thing is that, being a UWP (Universal Windows Platform) application, with Microsoft’s own Metro interface, it can be used and appreciated natively on the PC.

Regarding the aesthetic section, it should be noted that the app has a cleaner, simpler and minimalist design, which is a plus point compared to the web version. The performance point is also clearly better, since in one way or another, an application of this caliber almost always it will be faster and more functional than a web page.

Now, you must be clear that this is still a beta, and that the WhatsApp team he has several things to finish before singing victory. However, in case you like the idea of ​​starting to test the application now, you can get it through this link.

It consumes less RAM, has a more careful design and integrates with the Operating System, but remember that you can also use the beta from the web.whatsapp.com version as long as you belong to the group of «testers», something that can be done by following the instructions from this link.

Now you just have to wait for the stable version of this new app to be launched. And although it may be a long time before that moment arrives, there is already a beta with which you can experiment and explore the terrain.