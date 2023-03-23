How to download the new WhatsApp app for Windows

- Advertisement -

Although WhatsApp is an instant messaging application for mobile phones, it has a web version that can be used to use it on the computer.

The new WhatsApp app for Windows is now available

However, the experience in the web version when making calls, for example, is not the same as in the app. To improve this, WhatsApp is now taking the leap and launching a specific app for the desktop, which can be used on computers and tablets with the Windows operating system, and which improves the way of using the instant messaging app’s tools.

At the moment, the WhatsApp app is available for computers and tablets with the Windows operating system, but the company has confirmed that it is working to make it available on other devices as well. Predictably, it would also be developing a version for Mac computers and iPad tablets.

At the moment, it is only available for Windows, and you can download from here.

What’s new in the WhatsApp app for Windows

Among the advantages of the new WhatsApp app for Windows is its loading speed and a design much more similar to other applications and families of apps on Windows.

With the new WhatsApp app for Windows, you can organize group video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people. The company has confirmed that it will expand these possibilities in the coming months.

In the WhatsApp app for Windows, both personal messages and multimedia files and calls made will be protected by end-to-end encryption on all devices.

In addition, the WhatsApp app for Windows also offers faster linking speeds and better synchronization of different devices, as well as new features such as link preview and stickers.

WhatsApp apps on other devices

Along with this official launch, WhatsApp has confirmed that it has launched a beta version for Android tablets and that it will launch a faster app for Mac desktops, which is currently in the early stages of beta as well.

He has also acknowledged that he is working to launch WhatsApp for other devices in the future.