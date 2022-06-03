How to download maps on Google Maps without an Internet connection

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Google Maps has recently launched interesting functions such as seeing what the streets were like in the past from the mobile, putting the immersive view into practice… and also offers the option of activating the voice in Spanish and much more.

Downloading a map makes it possible to find any location in areas with poor coverage.

Perhaps you did not know it, but for a long time what the Google tool has allowed is to download maps without being connected to the Internet. In this article today we explain what you have to do so that you can download any map from Google Maps without depending on the Internet.

How to download a map without Internet on Google Maps

– Open the Google Maps app and search for the place you want to get using the search engine.

– Move the cursor up, tap on the three dots menu and click on “Download offline map”.

– In the next menu you will have to adjust the size of the map as desired.

– Select “Download” to save the map on the mobile.

– To view the map of Google Maps without an Internet connection, return to the main page of the app, touch your profile image and choose «Offline Maps».

An important point to note is that offline maps do not show live traffic data or directions for public transport. Likewise, there is no limit to the number of maps that you can download to your mobile, everything will depend on the storage capacity of your device.

On the other hand, downloading a map can occupy between 10 MB and 2 GB, everything will depend on the size of the area and its density.

The downloaded maps last one year, after this time they must be updated. Best of all, you can use turn-by-turn directions, search, and GPS on offline maps.