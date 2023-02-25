How to download Karol G and Shakira WhatsApp stickers

Taking advantage of the release of his album ‘Tomorrow will be beautiful’, Carol G. published a series of stickers to use in WhatsApp with designs alluding to his record work, in which he participates Shakira.

The visual aesthetic of the album includes various drawings alluding to his previous songs, which is why he took the opportunity to turn them into stickers such as mermaids with red hair, tears, kisses, little angels and little devils, flowers, skulls, thorny hearts and typical Colombian phrases.

In total there are 16 designs that are included in the package, which is free. “I was delighted to see that elements of my new album cover could be used in conversations. I’m super excited that everyone can now use the ‘TOMORROW WILL BE BEAUTIFUL’ stickers on WhatsApp!” she said. Carol G.

But for fans of the two Colombians, who have set trends with their song TQM, which reached more than 40 million views on its first day of release, there are also stickers about Shakira and his latest songs.

The song TQM by the two Colombians reached more than 40 million views on YouTube on its day of release. (Capture)

Karol G stickers

To download the content related to the reggaeton album, you must follow these steps:

1. Open this link: https://api.whatsapp.com/stickerpack/KarolG/?app_absent=0.

2. Click on the ‘View on WhatsApp‘ button.

3. The list of stickers will open and the ‘Download’ button will appear at the bottom, which must be done first to download the content.

This will be enough for the pack of 16 designs to be installed in the application and can be used in any conversation.

Shakira stickers

In the case of the barranquillera, you have to go to the stickers that users have created on different platforms, such as Sticker.ly. In this application there is content about the phrases of Sessions #53 with bizarre and expressions of the Colombian during her career in music videos and television shows.

To download this content you have to follow these steps:

1. Go to Google Play Store and download Sticker.ly.

2. Open the app.

3. In the search engine put Shakira.

4. Several folders will be displayed there, two of them on Sessions #53 and another with GIFs of it. Choose one and open it.

5. At the bottom will be the ‘Open in WhatsApp’ button, pressing it will download the content and add it to the application.

The countries where they listen to Karol G the most

With the release of the latest album by the Colombian, Spotify indicated that the singer adds more than 30 million monthly listeners on the platform, reaching countries like Mexico, USA and Spain.

According to data provided by Spotify, the songs with the most reproductions in Colombia have been, “PROVENCE”, “Cob”, “BICHOTA”, “China”, “MOMMY”, “THE MAKINON” and “Oh Lord!”, for which the paisa has led to lead the chartsthat is, the musical list in the application.

In 2022, the app reported, Carol G. was the Latina female artist with the most views on the platform. Currently, she has more than 39 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Likewise, the countries where the artist is heard the most are Mexico, the United States, Spain, Chili, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Italy, Ecuador and Brazil. Currently, the artist has two songs on the Billion Streams Club of Spotify, a group of global stars with hits that exceed one billion views on the platform.

The songs with the most reproductions are: “Cob” with nicki minajand “China” with anuel aa, daddy yankee, J Balvin and ozuna. And now the new album “tomorrow will be nice” is now available on the platform.