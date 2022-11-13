How to download Instagram Reels

- Advertisement -

Since they first appeared in 2020, Reels have become a symbol of the popularity of Instagram. They are part of a type of content that is very attractive to young audiences. Well-known brands use the reel model to promote their content. Check the statistics of the best reels and learn how to download reels from Instagram to watch them again as many times as you want

Promote your content and brand from Instagram and other social networks.

For download reels from instagram and look at them for inspiration, future reference or use in other networks, there are different methods. Try the one that best suits your needs and start your reel library on mobile.

Although there is no function within Instagram to download reels, there are some tools developed to accomplish this task. They are simple methods that, once mastered, you can reuse as many times as you want to download videos from Instagram.

Download your own reels

In case of climbing a reel and wanting download it to reuse said content on other social networksfollow these steps:

-Open Instagram and navigate to the Reels tab.

-Select the one you want to save and the video will open in full screen mode.

-Press the button with three dots and choose the “Save to Camera Gallery” button.

With this simple process, you can save your reels directly to the phone memory. However, to download reels from other users the process becomes a bit more difficult.

-Download reels from others on iPhone and Android

Since there is no option to download reels directly from a user account other than your own, the user can choose to record what the mobile screen shows. In this case, it is about activating the screen recording option when we find the reel that we want to save while browsing the wall. This action is done from Settings – Control Center and there is the Record screen button.

-Use third-party apps

This is possible on both Android and iOS. The user can download apps like InstDown or InSaver that work as screen recording and reel playback apps.

-Download Instagram reels on desktop

Laptop and desktop users can use different image and design programs to download reels from the social network. Some of the most popular and easy to install and use include:

-Loom.

-Camtasia.

-QuickTime.

-OBS Studio.

-Online download programs. This is an excellent option because you will not have to download any app or software. In addition, you will save the Reels without watermarks or restrictions. Right now, the best programs out there for this job are Instadp, InstaFinsta, and Reels Downloader (InstaVideoSave).

In all cases, open the Instagram Reel you want to download. Click on the three dots icon in the lower right corner and click on “Copy link”. Now choose any of the three programs we recommend, click on “Reels” and paste the link you copied.

Select the “Download” button to save the Instagram Reel to your mobile or computer.

Save the reels in your own account

You can too bookmark the reels to see them later. The user saves storage space, but the marks that indicate that these reels are of interest remain. To save them, follow these steps:

-Open the reel you want to save and press the button with three dots in the lower right corner.

-Select the Save option.

For view saved reels You have to go to the profile page, press the button with three lines and select the Saved tab where the entire collection of reels is.

In this way, with a few steps on Android, iOS or Windows desktop, you can enjoy your favorite reels at any time. You can rest easy that you will not lose sight of a reel among the wide variety of updates that happen minute by minute on Instagram.

-Download Reels with sound. This method will be used to download an Instagram Reel that you have not published. To do this you will have to create a list of “Close Friends” and use the Stories to download it.

Log in to Instagram and go to your profile. Press the menu icon and select “Close Friends”. Now add one or several friends and then generate a Reel.

After making the Reel, click on «Preview» and click on «Next» to enter «Share». Choose “Stories” and click on “Share” with “Close Friends”.

Go to the Instagram home screen and enter your Story. The Reel you produced will be published as a Story, now click on the three dots icon and choose “Save Video”. So you can download an Instagram Reel with audio. Once this process is finished, you can delete the Story if you wish.

-Download via Stories. It’s an easy trick, it makes it possible to download an Instagram Reel using the Stories.

Open the Instagram Reels video and click on the “Send” icon. Select the “Add Reel to your Story” option. A preview will appear. If you want to download the Reel in full screen, you will have to zoom. Now click on “Download” and that’s it.

Instagram has recently launched new functions such as the possibility of sharing a publication with a touch, making charitable donations through Reels, being able to tag products to any user… But there is a historical request from users, that of download an instagram reel, that doing it directly from the app is impossible. We hope that with these options that we present you will find the one that best suits your needs.