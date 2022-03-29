How to download God of War 4 on Android

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Action games on Android are one of the most popular because they offer many hours of fun. Such is the case of God of War 4 on Android, since it is one of the best titles of all time that can be played on mobile without problems.

God of War is a PlayStation 4 game and this version for smartphones has been created by a fan.

This is a great opportunity for all those people who do not have a Sony console because they will be able to access a game that has marked a before and after in the market through their mobile phone.

Download God of War 4 APK on Android

The great news is that the alternate version can totally free to download in APK format, there will be no need to pay for a permit or license. Now, being a game in APK format, this means that it must be installed manually. It is a simple procedure that will not put the mobile at risk.

Another point to consider is that, as we have already explained, it is a title that has been brought to Android by a fan. Which means it’s not quite perfect, but the work is excellent, it’s very well optimized.

The key points to keep in mind is that the game looks great on mobile, has full animations and the full list of powers. It should not be forgotten that, as it is a title that is developed with Unreal Engine, the smartphone must have the following requirements.

– OS: Android 8 or higher.

– RAM: 3 GB minimum.

– Processor: 8 cores and 2.0 GHz speed.

– Internal storage: at least 300 GB free.

Finally, although God of War on Android looks great, the truth is that it doesn’t take up much space and can be played without problems.

