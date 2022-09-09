How to download GIFs from Twitter on an iOS or Android smartphone

- Advertisement -

Surely on more than one occasion you have seen a GIF in a Twitter message that you would like to have to use later on this social network or another option (such as WhatsApp or Facebook itself). Well, we are going to tell you how to achieve this both on Apple iPhone phones and on those that use Google’s operating system. Unfortunately, achieving this with a minimum of quality and simplicity is not possible with the tools that are included by default in the terminals, so there is no other option but to resort to the work of third parties to achieve this. Luckily, there are different free options that are more than valid to add this functionality to your device. We have chosen these: For : GIFwrapped For Android: Tweet2gif Obviously, you need to the developments from the links provided above to be able to follow the steps that we are going to indicate to download any GIF from the Twitter social network. Steps to take to download a GIF from Twitter with your phone Without further ado, we leave you what you have to do with each of the applications that we have indicated before so that you do not stay with that animated image that you liked so much and that has been shared on the well-known social network. On iOS Once the application is installed, access Twitter and locate the message that has the GIF you want to keep. Now, in the upper right, you will see that there is an icon with an arrow pointing down. Tap it.From the options that appear on the screen, select Share tweet via, and then use Copy link from tweet.Open the GIFwrapped app and go to the searchable tab. In it, paste the URL you copied before and press the Search button. You will now see all the multimedia content of the message and you must select the one you want to download and share it from the list. Then the icon with an arrow pointing out of a box at the bottom of the screen. Select Save Image and voila, you’re done. On Android You must go to the message that contains the desired GIF and then click on the Share button that has an icon with three connected dots. Among the options that appear on the screen you must choose Tweet2gif and then select the option Download GIF that you will see on the screen (you can check if the storage location is adequate). Once this is done, you are finished. >