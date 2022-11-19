How to download Facebook videos online without paying

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Would you like it download videos from facebook using a free tool? What if I told you that there is a very practical way to download this content to your cell phone? That’s how it is! There’s a foolproof way to get your private clips, stories, videos and more from any browser and without paying or subscribing.

Part 1: Why is it necessary to use a Facebook video downloader?

The audiovisual content of this Facebook social network is, on many occasions, very entertaining. This is because on this website you can find all types, from short videos or other people’s stories, to more extensive or live content.

That is, it offers a variety of alternatives that users can see and appreciate without having to move to another platform. However, charging is not always optimal, and users are sometimes frustrated by charging times and interruptions. It is for this reason that one always seeks download facebook reels, stories, videos or others to be viewed offline. Either from the PC or through a mobile device.

For this to be possible, it is necessary to have a tool that manages to convert and download the content, that is, a Facebook video downloader. Versatile tools that can process these posts to transform them into MP4 files.

Now, are all options equally good? The answer is no, there will always be apps that don’t live up to expectations, but we can introduce you to one that does.

Part 2: FBVideoDown, the best downloader for Facebook videos

If you want download facebook stories, reels, public or private videos, there is no better tool than FBVideoDown. It is an online website from which you can enter the link of the publication, no matter what it is.

Thus, the program will process said link to deliver the product converted into a downloadable file. It is a website that offers a series of valuable advantages, for example:

-It is a free website in which it is not necessary to make a single purchase to enjoy it. You also won’t have to make micro payments or watch ads to unlock its features.

-It is designed with a friendly interface, which makes it easy to understand and use for all users. It is also available in different languages.

-You do not need to register on the web, you do not have to link any of your network profiles or enter an email. You just have to enter from your browser to start using it.

-Allows you to download all kinds of content from the Facebook platform, including images. In addition, it is compatible with all kinds of formats, you can even download videos in HDR and 4K.

-Other of the characteristics that define FBVideoDown is that you can use it on any device. It doesn’t matter if you have a PC, a Mac, tablet or mobile, nor if you prefer systems like Linux, you can still download videos.

-The most significant thing about this tool is that it is of unlimited use. You can convert as many times as you need in a single day, without prompts or warnings, and it’s ad-free too!

Part 3: Steps to download Facebook videos using FBVideoDown

Once you know the scope of the best online tool, now all that remains is to understand what you must do to download videos from Facebook. In total, there are three steps that you have to complete in order to convert content from the social network.

-Step 1: Browse Facebook for a video

The first thing will be to explore Facebook content on your PC or mobile. The important thing is to search through the content until you can find what you want to download. Remember that you have two options: Explore the start or go directly to Watch. Now, click on “Share” and then on “Copy link” (make sure the status of the video is public).

Step 3: Go to FBVideoDown and paste the link

Once you get the post link, you can go to the FBVideoDown website using the search engine. When you’re inside, you’ll see a white search bar in plain sight. On this site you must paste the link you just copied from Facebook and press the blue button on the right to continue.

Step 4: Download the MP4 file

Consequently, a thumbnail of the video will appear in the bottom section of the bar, which you can play if you wish. You will also see a blue link at the bottom of the image that says “Download.” By pressing this button, the file will begin to download automatically to your device.