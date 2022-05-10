How to download Disney+ content to watch whenever and wherever you want

Have an account on the streaming video platform Disney+ does not ensure that you can see its contents anywhere. This is because it may be that the site you go to does not have an Internet connection. There is a way around this with the platform application: using the content download. We tell you how to take advantage of this option.

This is an option offered by practically all the applications that have services such as Netflix or Prime Video, and it could not be missing in its own, which has content as relevant as, for example, all those from the Marvel universe or those from the factory. Pixar. And therefore it is a excellent lifeguard for those who go on a trip to places where they do not know the access to the cloud they will have and, in addition, want to conserve their data rate as much as possible.

Steps to download movies and series on Disney +

The truth is that this option is very simple to use, so you won’t have to rack your brain to use it… And, best of all, it has different options that ensure that you get everything just as you need it. By the way, once you decide to do this, it is very important that you are connected to a Wi-Fi network so you don’t spend even a mega of your data rate. This is what you have to do:

Open the Disney+ service application and, once you log in with your credentials, select the movie or series from which you want to save content on the terminal you have.

Next to the usual playback buttons you should find one called Download, you must press it to start the process.

It all starts and the time it can take to complete the action depends on the video quality you have selected (we explain how to change it later).

Once this is done, you will be finished.

Disney+

Whenever you want, simply in the Disney + application you can access the section downloads that exists in the navigation bar and, on the screen that appears, you will see everything that you have stored locally and you can easily see wherever you are. By the way, in this section you can also erase what you have seen, to do this you simply have to choose the Delete option.

How to change the quality of the videos you download

This allows you to regulate the resolution of the video that, the lower it is, the less the file you download occupies. These are the steps you have to take: