How to download all your TikTok data

Social networks handle and store a large amount of data from their users. In some cases, they can access them and even download them as a backup, either to keep them while they continue to be users of the social network or platform, or to save them if they decide to cancel or delete their user account.

TikTok allows you to download user data in plain text format or in Javascript

In the case of TikTok, there is a procedure that allows downloading a copy of the user’s data, which is achieved by following these steps:

-To access to the user profile.

-Get in in the Settings and privacy-Privacy section

-To select the “Download Data” option

There are two options at this point. The data can be downloaded in two different formats:

-TXT: It is a plain text format that can be easily read… although it may be another thing to understand all the contents included precisely because of this type of format, where the text appears without a differentiated format and with different indications that are not very explanatory.

-JSON: In this case, the text is downloaded in a format that is less understandable for the human reader but that is indicated for electronic devices (mobile phones, computers…) to interpret it.

Once the file with all the downloaded data is created, it is stored in the data download section, but TikTok warns that the file may take several days to be available for download. This is especially important to keep in mind if the TikTok account is going to be deleted, since if the account is canceled before having said data, this process could be frustrated.

The data contained in that file includes the user’s profile information, account settings and configuration, comment history… but posted videos are not includedwhich in case you want to keep them must be downloaded individually and manually.

To do this you have to access the video you want to keep, click on the icon with the three ellipses and in the menu that appears select the option “Save video”.

