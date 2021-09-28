how to download all netflix games for android

After Netflix’s confirmation that it would get into the distribution of mobile games, we already have the first batch of apps: the first five titles are now open for download. What is not yet on your Netflix? No problem, we show you how to download them directly from Google Play.

That Netflix has become a streaming giant does not come back to us since it is one of the best known platforms in the world. Huge amounts of own films and series, third parties, documentaries on the most varied topics, interactive content to personalize the viewing experience… Not only that, now comes the next step: mobile games. New entertainment signed by Netflix is ​​now at your fingertips.

5 Netflix games, two of them from Stranger Things

This first step taken by the streaming platform seeks to complete the multimedia experience of its users by transferring their franchises to touch screens. And not under mere visualization, as before: games expand universes like Stranger Things so that each fan of the series can put themselves in the shoes of Eleven, Hopper and the others.

Netflix has released five games that can only be enjoyed if you are a subscriber to the platform. In principle, the link to each of the titles should appear in the Netflix application, but it may still take time. However, all the apps are available on Google Play, below are the links:

Stranger Things 3: The Game. Retro graphics for an adventure centered on the plot of the third season.

Stranger Things: 1984. Action and adventure game based on the franchise that also boasted the 8-bit pixelated style.

Card Blast. Puzzle game based on poker cards with a certain Candy Crush air.

Shooting Hoops. Simple casual game in which you have to throw basketballs to beat the levels.

Teeter (Up). Game of puzzles and physics where you have to put patience avoiding obstacles until you sneak the ball.

All Netflix Android games are complete, no in-app purchases and no ads. The download is free, but can only be played if you sign in with a Netflix account. The games are of a somewhat basic quality, it is to be expected that the catalog will improve as Netflix gains experience in the development and distribution of games.