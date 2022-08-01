How to download a YouTube video easily

- Advertisement -

More than 2,200 million monthly users have YouTube around the world, which makes the platform the second most used social network on the planet -only behind Facebook- and, of course, the first in terms of the number of videos that are consumed.

And it is that despite the efforts of Mark Zuckerberg -creator and CEO of Meta, owner of Facebook- to make his social network become the main audiovisual reference, it is YouTube -owned by Google since 2006- who holds that title and the place where millions of people consume more than 500 million videos a day.

Among all of them, there will surely be many contents that will attract your attention. The diversity of videos that YouTube hosts is such that almost any content can be found on this platform. The only problem is that, natively, the videos cannot be ed, something that we will solve in this article by talking about 4K Video Downloader.

And it is that YouTube tries to get users to be forced to consume the contents on its portal -which provides them with views and millions in income- but tries to prevent you from being able to enjoy any video where you want and at the time you want.

That is why, although YouTube does not have a native function to download videos , today we are going to recommend a tool with which you will be able to do it without much problem and keep all the videos you want to watch them how and when you want.

To solve this situation we are going to recommend a program that we have been using in recent weeks and that will surprise you with how easy it is to use.

All you have to do is download the 4K Video Downloader application, created by the 4K Download company, which has many other useful tools and programs to get more out of YouTube and other Internet platforms, and follow a few simple steps that we are going to count in this tutorial:

How to download any YouTube video

To download any video from YouTube -or a channel, or a playlist… all you have to do is follow these easy steps:

1.First of all download 4K Video Downloader app from 4K Download. It is available for macOS, Windows, Linux and Android and it will not take you more than a few seconds to download it.

Once downloaded, install it in the usual way, like any other program you install on your computer.

2.Now go to YouTube and copy the URL of the video you want to download. You can do this from the top of your web browser, where you will find the address of the video in question.

3.Go back to 4K Video Downloader and copy the video address by clicking the “Paste URL” button. A box like this will appear, with all the download options:

4. Now you have it ready! It’s that easy, now all you have to do is wait a few seconds and in a matter of blinking an eye, the download of the video you wanted in the selected resolution will be completed.

5. After the download is complete, you can enjoy your video, and also play it on the browser directly from 4K Video Downloader. All you have to do is click on the track icon, or select “Play” from the drop-down menu.

Also remember that you can not only download videos from YouTube, but you can also manage subscriptions so that every time your favorite YouTube channel publishes content, you can download it automatically. In this case, you just have to click on “Subscriptions” at the top of the program and then copy the URL of the channel and click on the “+” symbol from the pop-up menu.

Don’t think twice and use 4K Video Downloader now! In addition, it will be worth it to download videos from other platforms such as Vimeo or Tumblr, with the same quality and reliability as on YouTube.