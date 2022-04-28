How to download a video from Twitter

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Twitter allows you to download the history of published tweets in a simple way, but it does not make it so easy when downloading a video that another tweeter has published.

Videos cannot be downloaded within the app, but there are several effective solutions.

If you want to save a Twitter video, both on mobile and on the computer, there are several safe, fast and easy to apply alternatives that can be used. Take note because below we offer the best procedures to meet this objective. They are very simple to follow, they will only take a couple of minutes at most.

– Save a Twitter video on an Android mobile: One of the best options available to any user is Download Twitter Videos. This app is available on the Play Store and is very secure, with more than 10 million downloads and a 4.6-star rating.

The app is intuitive, when using the “Share a Tweet” feature, the “Share Tweet Via” option will appear. Being there, you just have to select “Download video from Twitter”. In this way, the content will be stored on the mobile.

– Download a video on iOS: the main tool in this case will be Apple’s “Shortcuts”. You will have to install it and enable the “Allow untrusted shortcuts” option to be able to add the entries that are created on the smartphone, as will be the case with Twitter videos.

All you have to do is find the tweet you want to download and click on “Share”. Then, you will have to choose «Twitter Video Downloader», this option will appear in the list that the platform will show. Finally, the shortcuts will open with the available resolutions for the video quality.

– Download a video from Twitter to the computer: there are many web pages that promise a solution to download content, but only two do their job perfectly. We are talking about SaveTweetVid and TwitterVideoDownloader. The two portals work exactly the same, you just have to copy the link of the tweet that has the video, paste it in the text field and, finally, click on “Download”.

A great point in favor of these websites is that they allow you to download the Twitter video in multiple resolutions, such as 270p, 360p and 720p. In addition, they offer a QR code that can be scanned from the mobile or tablet to download the content to the device that the person wants.

.