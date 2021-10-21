How to download a TikTok video in GIF format

TikTok is the social network of the moment. To the point that Instagram and YouTube have not hesitated to launch an alternative to an app that is causing a real furor among the young and not so young. An app that has a wide variety of options to create unique music videos, and that is why millions of users enter TikTok every day to upload new content to this popular social network. Also, if you know how to get the most out of this application, the truth is that you will have at your fingertips a wide variety of options with which to create totally different videos. For example, we have already told you the steps you must follow to be able to do a duet on TikTok. A different way of making a video and it can be a lot of fun. And today we want to show you another of those TikTok tricks that you should know: download any video in GIF format. This is how you can download TikTok videos in GIF format. The vast majority of social networks make things a bit difficult for you when it comes to downloading any publication. It is true that there are third-party applications to download videos from YouTube or Instagram, but they allow it natively. On the other hand, you can download TikTok videos directly from the application itself. Undoubtedly one of the best functions that this musical social network has and that makes the difference with its rivals. And another of the best options that it has is the possibility of downloading a video available on the social network as if it were a GIF. In this way, you can send it to your friends and loved ones through any instant messaging service. It may be that a complete video does not interest you, but there is a fragment that has been fun and for this reason you want to share it as a GIF. This way you can use it to create a meme or a reaction. In addition, you can also download any video from TikTok as a GIF by following the steps below. The first thing you should do is find a TikTok video that you like. Look for the Share button (it is shaped like an arrow) and click on it. A carousel of options will display, swipe to the right until you find the option Share as GIF. Finally, All you have to do is choose which part of the video you want to convert into GIF, and then you can share it with other applications such as WhatsApp. >