How to download a copy of all your Instagram photos and videos [Vídeo]

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

If you want to make a backup copy of all your Instagram photos and videos, to preserve all the content that you have published in your account over the years, in this video we are going to show you how you have to do to download all your Instagram photos and videos. It is very simple and you will only have to follow a few easy steps:

As you can see, downloading all your photos and videos from Instagram is very easy. In addition, not only will you be downloading those contents if you follow all the steps that we tell you in the video, but you will also download all the “likes”, all the comments and all the messages that you have sent through Instagram instant messaging.

Downloading all the photos and videos from Instagram is a very simple process that can be done from the Instagram app itself – it is not necessary or advisable to use external apps – and it only takes a few minutes. Although Instagram notes that Sending all content may take up to 48 hours, the truth is that in most cases the user receives quickly, in a matter of a few minutes, the content that has been uploaded to his account since he opened it, the time that has passed and he has uploaded the photos and videos that has risen.

Perform this backup of Instagram content It is highly recommended, especially to save a copy of the photos and videos uploaded to Instagram, but it can also be very useful if we want to migrate all this content to another platform.

For example, if we want to upload and publish them on another social network, with the file that Instagram sends us we can do this very quickly, without having to upload each content one by one to our profile on the other social network.

.