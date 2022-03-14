User Account Control in Windows (UAC) is a security layer added to the operating system to prevent unauthorized changes that could affect the security or settings of different users using the same computer. In general, it is recommended to keep it activated at one of its levels. But, if only you use the computer and you have enough control and trust in the applications you run, you can easily disable UAC and get rid of the rather heavy notifications that its use entails and the consequent delay.

It must be said that Microsoft released UAC in Windows Vista and it was one of the most criticized features of what ended up being one of the “Microsoft’s Worst Operating Systems”. Perhaps without deserving it… In the case of account control, it was probably not well explained/understood and the large number of notices it returned was perceived by users as an annoyance that slowed down his work and not as it was intended: an improvement of Windows security.

How UAC works

In Windows, contrary to what is generally the case in other systems such as Linux, applications are executed by default without any administrative permission. They have the same permissions as a standard user account, they cannot make any changes to the operating system, its system files, or registry settings. Also, they cannot change anything owned by other user accounts.

When an application requires changes that affect other user accounts, modifications to Windows system files and folders, or installation of new software, a UAC prompt is displayed, requesting permission. If the user denies the authorization the change is not carried out. If the user authorizes it (and enters the administrator password when required), the application receives administrative permissions and can make any system changes it wants.

Microsoft has been improving this feature in the following operating systems, especially by doubling the number of its levels to improve management adapting to the type of user and the use of the equipment. Windows 11 maintains the four levels present in Windows 10. They are self-explanatory and range from disabled (not recommended by Microsoft) to maximum protection where the UAC will ask for authorization on any changes when applications try to install software or make changes to the system. computer and/or in Windows settings.

How to disable UAC

User account control improves security, but it is quite annoying and delays production when we have to make configuration changes to the computer, install program batteries or if we work with an administrator profile. If we have control over what we are doing we can deactivate it or choose a lower level.

The easiest and most direct way is:

Type UAC in the Windows search engine and access the tool.

Move the slider down to disable UAC completely or select the level you prefer.

Another way:

Type msconfig in the Windows search engine and access the System Configuration tool.

Click the Tools tab. You will see a list of tools that can be managed. Locate Disable UAC and click on start.

There is another method that goes beyond what we intend with these MC Basics, but if you are an advanced user or administrator, you should know that the most complete management is done with the group policy editor, accessible from the “Start Menu > run > gpedit.msc”. Once in the editor navigate to “Computer Configuration > Windows Settings > Security Settings > Security Options”. Find User Account Control policies to tailor their use to your needs. There is a ten that you can manage.