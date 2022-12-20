How to detect when a text has been created by Artificial Intelligence

ChatGPT is wreaking havoc on the Internet. Many media publish texts entirely created by an AI, instead of using it as a tool to obtain structures or additional information.

The teachers are also nervous, since the students have begun to hand in perfectly developed work, without mistakes, with an apparently impeccable structure… something is wrong.

The fact is that today it is difficult to detect when a text has been created by ChatGPT or similar, but there are some tricks that can be followed:

Examination of the structure of the text : AIs often have difficulty mimicking the natural structure of human language and can produce text with unusual or unnatural syntactic structures. That is something that will become easier and easier to imitate, so before long it will not be useful.

It will be increasingly difficult to distinguish this type of content, but it will always be possible with a little effort on the part of the teacher.