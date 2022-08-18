How to detect if a text has been written by an Artificial Intelligence

AI is getting into the world of copywriters (I’m not going to venture to say that it’s getting into the journalism sector, yet). There are already several projects that show how it is possible to create automatic texts in a few seconds, and that is scary, very scary.

We just have to put some base words and AI platforms are capable of creating processed paragraphs from everything they have learned browsing and reading the Internet, although you don’t have to be an ax to quickly identify those texts.

The goal of these tools is to fool Google, create “articles” with thousands of words that often don’t make sense, that lead nowhere.

The fact is that there are already ways to this content quickly, and today I will tell you about one.

It is about unfluff.io, an application that only needs an input text to tell us if it has been created or not by an . To use it we have to put our email, where we will receive a password. Once we have said key, we will see an interface similar to the one you see here, with a side indicator that shows if it is a text created by humans or not.

They have a WordPress plugin so that editors can control if what is created by editors is valid, that they do not use filler words, especially at the end of longer articles.

Unfluff.io is thus presented as a 100% free content optimization WordPress plugin as well as an online tool that detects false sentences and filler content.

They indicate that there will be false positives as they are still working on improving the plugin and still cannot 100% agree on what is actually padding and what is authentic and useful.

If the overall score is too low (less than 40), they recommend completely redoing the text, rather than improving individual sentences.