How to detect and identify fake Instagram accounts

As is often the case in any social network, unfortunately has millions of fake . Many of these accounts are used to steal people’s identities, to investigate, swindle, blackmail, etc.

The thing is, like Instagram is not able to distinguish between fake and authentic profiles itselfit is up to us to analyze practically any profile in detail to see if it is real or not.

And although there are no infallible tactics, there are there are certain tips or advice that you can follow to fake accounts within Instagram, so without further ado, let’s go for it.

See if the account is active within the social network

An average Instagram user usually posts or stories from time to time, something that you are sure to be more than clear about. Now, uploading too many posts or videos on the same day or in a very short period of time, it’s something they usually do on fake accounts to try to make them as real as possible.

That said, you should check the periods in which they have been published the photos, videos or reels of the person in questionin addition to their highlights, etc.

Pay attention to follower profiles

A determining factor to know if the profile in question is false, is to investigate a little within its followers. and check if they look real or not, whether you have few or thousands.

Basically, if you get to see followers who are from India, China, Russia and Arab countries, who do not have a single publication, who have very few followers or who do not even have a profile picture, that is where the conclusion will be drawn that it is a fake account.

Always keep in mind the number of total followers

That an account with a huge number of followers (thousands or even hundreds of thousands) only have a few likes or comments on their posts, It has been a red alert that cannot be ignored. The same happens if the account in question follows many users but has few followers.

Be extremely careful with accounts without a profile picture or bio

Needless to say, if an account within Instagram starts following you or interacting with you and has neither profile picture nor biographybe almost certain (if not completely) that it is a fake account.

And it is that although it surprises you, many times they are not even able to make up the profiles a little so that they have a certain touch of reality, so you already know.