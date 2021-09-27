How to design mobiles and computers in 3D using Things 2

On many occasions it is necessary to customize an image to illustrate an article or document in general. For this, there are many tools that allow you to download icons and elements and distribute them on the screen to export the result, but today I will talk about one that uses 3D as a pillar of its philosophy.

It is a web application in which we can include different elements (mobile phones and computers) and move and orient them in the three-dimensional drawing panel.

Things2 is very simple to use, and does not require registration for its basic use. We can include a mobile with one hand behind it, for example, and a computer next to it. We customize background colors, device colors and little else, all ready to export the image and have something similar to what you see in the upper capture.

It is the second version of Morflax things, a popular 3D device mockup maker that comes with predesigned elements and templates. The idea is to create mockups for social media, websites and presentations, so that the 3D world is available to everyone.

In this version 2.0 there are these news:

– Multiple devices and elements in the scene.

– Drag and drop functionality

– New devices, elements and templates

– Environments change functionality.

– Image cropping.

– Screen rotation.

– Morflax panel (save, delete and reuse projects / templates)

Now they are already thinking about including the iPhone 13, putting an undo and redo function, putting external lighting and continuing to add devices, elements and templates.

There is a free version with basic elements, the subscription being necessary to access all the elements.