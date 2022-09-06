how to delete your bereal account forever

Fresh, new enough and with a very different mechanics from the usual social networks: the publication constraints on allow share content leaving obsessions aside. Creating an does not imply much work, it does involve leaving the phone number associated with the user. And to said account you need to follow a series of steps that are not very intuitive.

BeReal’s publication slogans are the ones that make the social network attractive. Contrary to what it may seem, limit the user when they can share their photos and how ends up achieving a much simpler and more open experience. Goodbye posture, hello naturalness. And surprises welcome, it is impossible to know when a photo can be uploaded to BeReal. Deleting the account is also difficult, although not impossible.

The option to delete the account is quite hidden

The usual thing in an application that collects user data as identification is that said app offers an easy way to delete the account. Companies like Apple already force developers to do so; hence, giants like Instagram facilitate the task of ending the user with a stroke of the pen.

BeReal points to the territory of Instagram, although with the limitation of being the app that chooses when and how the content can be shared. To open an account BeReal collects the phone number, a private data that is associated with other elements; such as the username, the content uploaded to the network or the contacts (BeReal uses the agenda to join people who already have an account on the network). All these private data remain in the social network unless the user wants to delete his account.

The mobile application does not show the option to delete the account among its settings, at least at first glance. This blatantly hinders the right to delete all usage data; without losing the possibility, which is somewhat hidden.

To delete the BeReal account it is necessary to have the application in use, it is not possible to delete it from the web. Once you make sure that you have BeReal installed on your mobile, and that the session is started, follow these steps:

Click on your avatar, in the upper right corner.

Click on the top three dots on the screen, top right. You will access the BeReal settings.

Click on “Contact us”.

Select the bottom menu option, “Delete my account”.

Click on “Yes, I’m sure” to permanently delete your BeReal account. In addition, you can add your reasons that lead you to terminate your user (it is not mandatory).

BeReal will indicate the date on which the account will be deleted: 15 days must pass after the request for the user to be permanently deleted. And you must keep something very important in mind: if during those 15 days you use BeReal again, the platform will understand that you do not want to delete the account; so it will stop the process.

Once the deletion has started, BeReal will close the session in the app. Take the opportunity to uninstall it from your phone and do not use it again: your account will be deleted after 15 days; along with all the content you have uploaded, you should take it into account. If you regret it, just use it again.