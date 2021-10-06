How to delete WhatsApp forever

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

After the blackout suffered yesterday by WhatsApp (in addition to Facebook and Instagram), more than one user of the popular and ubiquitous messaging platform may have considered uninstalling the application, but there is a more radical option: delete WhatsApp account. Here’s how this can be done in three easy steps.

Deleting the WhatsApp account deletes all the information (images, messages) shared from the platform

And in this case it’s not about uninstalling the app but to delete the account, so be very careful when following the instructions provided below, because when the account is deleted, all the history of photos and messages shared and published in the groups also disappears.

How to delete WhatsApp account

To delete the WhatsApp account, the first step is to access the Settings menu of the app, identified with the small icon of a gear in the lower right corner of the screen. From there you have to click on the “Account” option.

Then, in the menu that appears, the option “Delete my account” must be selected, and once again we must remember that This is not about uninstalling the app but about deleting the account.

Finally, there is a final step to follow, since to make sure that what the user wants is being done, the user is asked to enter the phone number associated with the account to be deleted.

As a warning, WhatsApp reminds you to complete this action will mean the erasure of the information and the profile photograph, the users of all the groups where they had a presence will disappear and both the complete message history that was stored on the mobile device and the backup that was kept in the Cloud of the same will be erased, which includes the files associated with the shipments made from the app.

Once the phone number of the account to be deleted has been entered, click on the label marked in red “Delete my account” and the process will be completed.

