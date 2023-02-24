How to delete the emojis you use regularly on the iPhone keyboard

- Advertisement -

One of the things that gets recorded when using a iPhone phonespecifically in the iOS keyboard application, are the emojis you have used. This is done to be able to make recommendations that allow it to be faster to write something. Well, if you want to delete this information, we will show you how to do it in a simple way in your Apple terminal.

Of course, it’s not especially dangerous if someone knows the emojis you use the most, but you may not want this to be known (or simply reset the recommendations, since they don’t match what you’re looking for). The point is that it turns out entirely possible to do thisbut you must bear in mind that the deletion of the information is not complete, because there are some elements that do not disappear, such as the Memoji that exist on Apple iPhones.

Delete the recommendation of the most used emojis on your iPhone

- Advertisement -

Being very clear that there is no danger to the keyboard of the terminalSince its functionality remains complete, you must perform some actions that are really easy to manage in the Settings that exist on the iPhone. This is what you have to do to achieve your goal in a simple way and with a fairly high effectiveness:

Open the phone Settings in the usual way, such as using the gear-shaped icon that you have among the applications available on the iPhone.

Now, you should find among all the options that you see on the screen the option called General, which gives you access to those that are commonly used on the phone. Next, you need to choose Transfer or reset iPhone.

Pexels

Use the Reset option, do not be scared that nothing will happen to the terminal. Select the option called Reset Keyboard Dictionary below.

The next thing is that you enter the password of the equipment, this is essential, and use reset dictionary to confirm the action.

Once this is done, you are finished and the history will disappear as if by magic.

nothing complicated nor dangerous If you follow the directions to the letter. If you use a keyboard that is not the one for iOS, such as the one Google has for OS, you will have to access the development-specific configuration options, so what we have indicated will not be valid. Obviously, you can perform the deletion on the iPhone as many times as you consider necessary, so distributing the actions is not a problem at all.

>