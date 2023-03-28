How to delete the cookies that are saved when browsing when you exit Firefox

- Advertisement -

At the end of a session using the Firefox browser, it may be that you want to leave no trace of what you have done with it. One of the options you have to achieve this is to the that have been stored. This is something that I was able to achieve easily and without jeopardizing the stability of the software (let alone the computer). We show you how to get it. Doing this does not imply that you have to install anything to achieve this, since the tool that allows you to delete all the cookies that remain in Firefox when you close the browser is included by default in the development itself. Therefore, although the steps to take are different, it is possible to achieve this goal in a similar way to that offered by developments such as Microsoft’s Edge or Google’s Chrome. The fact is that nothing is complicated or dangerous. This is how you delete Firefox cookies every time you close the browser If you follow what we are going to indicate, without skipping anything and in the order that we indicate, you will be able to achieve this objective and increase the privacy you have a little more when you use the complete browser that it offers Mozilla. This is what you have to do and, as you will see, it is not particularly difficult, so it is not necessary to have much knowledge: Open the Firefox browser as usual and, now, in the upper right part, you have to click on the icon that has an image of three horizontal lines. Now, in the menu that appears, you must choose Settings and then access the section on the left called Privacy and security. It is in this that you will find the tool that allows you to delete cookies automatically and, therefore, comfortably. In the central area you should find Cookies and site data. You will see different buttons, which allow you, for example, to delete the information manually, but to automate all you have to do is check the option called Delete cookies and site data when Firefox is closed-Once you have done this, that’s it you have everything set up and you are done. By the way, if at any time you want to revert the changes you’ve made in Firefox, you just have to follow the same steps to change the action you take at the very end. Therefore, if you do not like what you have done, do not worry, you can change it without any problem. >