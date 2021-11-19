How to Delete Repeated Photos from Mobile Phone

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Authentic cameras of increasing quality that accompany everyone everywhere from their bags or their pockets, in recent years the number of photographs that everyone takes has proliferated. To this we must add the large number of images sent and received through email, social networks and instant messaging platforms.

Deleting duplicate images allows you to recover storage space on your mobile

The sum of all these circumstances sometimes turns the photographic galleries of mobile phones into a compendium of images that on some occasions may be saved in duplicate, tripled, quadrupled… Something that contributes to the fact that when sending an image or publishing it, an additional copy of it is saved in the gallery, corresponding to the file generated by the messaging platform or the social network.

Sometimes it is the user himself checking the gallery or looking for a photo can detect duplicate images and proceed to delete them manually, but fortunately there are methods to do it in an automated way and, in this way, free up a large amount of storage space, something that is not always abundant in all mobile devices and that forces in many cases to resort to virtual photo storage spaces in the Cloud.

There are different tools that detect and eliminate duplicate images, some are even included in the Google ecosystem itself, such as Google Files, but others are based on apps. It is the case of Remo Duplicate Photos Remover, which can be installed on both iOS and Android and operates on the mobile device’s own photo gallery.

In addition to accurately detecting duplicate images, it also is able to detect photos that are very similar, something that allows to discard some captures when bursts are made.

Very efficient operation, if permission is granted to access the entire gallery it may take longer depending on the number of images stored, but the app can work in the background. When it finishes its work, it will show the duplicate images it has found, reporting the total number of them and the memory they occupy, something that in certain cases can be an unexpected surprise.

Below shows the thumbnails of duplicate images detected so that the user can confirm the total deletion (in the case of the detection of duplicates) or manually check those that are discarded in the case of having also selected that detects similar photographs, which is one of the options presented by this application.

