It is possible that at some point you decided to try the Twitch live streaming platform and, over time, you found that it was not exactly what you needed- And, for this reason, you have not used the accounts you created for a while. We tell you how to remove or disable it according to your needs. Each of the options we have indicated has a different objective. In the first case, you must bear in mind that everything you have in your Twitch account will be deleted and you will not be able to access them in any way. But, this makes you forget about anything that has to do with the platform. If you decide to disable your profile, what you will do is unsubscribe it, but nothing is deleted, and you can activate it if you wish later. How to delete Twitch account What you have to do is what we indicate below and, yes, one thing that you should do first of all is to notify the followers that you intend to remove your content effectively shortly. They will surely appreciate it. These are the steps: Enter this link as usual with your credentials. Then you have to access the address that allows you to delete Twitch accounts, which is this one and since it is already identified you will be able to access it without problems. You will be asked to indicate the reason why you want to delete the account, and then you can use the Delete account button.In a matter of time, depending on the load of content, everything will be deleted.You are done. Disable the account you have on the platform This is the best option you can use if you are not sure if you will return to Twitch or not, since the only thing you do is that your account disappears, but it is not deleted. Here’s what you have to do to get it: Sign in to Twitch as usual, and then tap on the account’s profile picture. Select Settings and, under the Profile tab, scroll down until you find an option called Disable Twitch account. Twitch. Click on it and you will enter the page that allows you to finish the process. Again, it will ask you why you’re doing this, and when you answer, you can use the Disable Account button. You’re done. As you can see, it is really easy to do either of the two options on Twitch, so in a matter of a few minutes you can finish everything safely. >