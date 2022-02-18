How to delete multiple Instagram photos at once

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Any Instagram user knows how to delete photos, videos, comments or “likes” from their account. Usually this process is done one by one, deleting photo by photo or comment by comment. However, there is a way to be able to delete your Instagram activity much faster by selecting multiple photos, videos or comments at once.

Instagram has a section that allows you to massively delete photos, videos, comments or “likes”

In this way, if for whatever reason you had to quickly erase your trail on Instagram, you could do it in a few minutes. There are two different processes for this mass deletion. One of them is used to delete several posts, Reels and videos at the same time; and another for comments, “likes” and reactions to Stories. We will start with the first of them.

Delete multiple photos, Reels and videos

-“Your activity”: Open the Instagram app and tap on the three parallel stripes icon in the upper right corner. In the menu that is displayed when you click on said icon, you must click on the sign that says “Your activity”.

-“Photos and videos”: Within the “Your activity” section you will find several sections, and you must go to the one that says “Photos and videos”, where you will access your publication history. In this new screen you will be able to see all the photos and videos that you have published in chronological order, and you will be able to mark those that you want to get rid of.

-Select and delete: Once inside the section of photos, videos or Reels, you will be able to mark one by one those that you want to eliminate. Then click on the delete button, in red at the bottom of the screen, and that’s it.

Delete comments, “likes” and reactions to Stories

-“Your activity”: Once again, click on the icon in the upper right corner and then on the sign that says “Your activity”.

-«Interactions»: In the activity section you now have to enter the “Interactions” sign instead of the photos and videos. As in the previous process, all your interactions will appear classified by type and in chronological order.

-Select and delete: Once inside this history, you will be able to mark one by one those that you want to delete. Then tap the delete button at the bottom of the screen.

.