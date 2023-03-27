How to delete just one photo from an image carousel on Instagram

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

On Instagram you can publish a type of content –called a carousel– that allows you to include, in the same post, several images or videos, up to a maximum of 10.

Instagram carousels allow you to post up to 10 photos or videos

But… what happens if once that carousel of images and videos has been published, you want to delete one of the contents that make it up? Many users of the social network owned by Meta do not know that there is a possibility to delete only a video or a photo from a carousel. In fact, if they want to make any changes to that publication, they proceed to delete it completely and re-upload the remaining nine -or whatever- videos and images once more to the platform.

However, as we say, this is not necessary. If you have regretted publishing an image or video that is part of a multiple post, because you no longer like it or because you have uploaded it by mistake, accidentally marking it among the selected ones, don’t worry. On Instagram there is a way to delete content without deleting the entire publication, and the steps to achieve this are extremely simple.

How to delete a photo or video from a multiple post on Instagram

- Advertisement -

The only thing you will have to do is the following:

-Access Instagram and go to your profile, selecting the multiple post you would like to edit.

-Click on the icon of three horizontal dots that is displayed in the upper right corner of the multiple post you want to edit.

-Several options will appear, and you have to click on “Edit”.

-Now you will access all the contents that make up the carousel. Find the photo or video you want to delete and click on the icon that represents a trash can and that is located in the upper left corner of the screen.

With that you would have already eliminated that content that you did not want to be part of the carousel. Keep in mind that if you have deleted that image from the multiple post but you really did not want to do it or you regret it, you can use the Instagram trash can.

In it, you have up to 30 days from the deletion of an image or video to restore it and that it reappears on your profile. Once the 30 days are up, the deleted item will be deleted forever.