How to delete images in Google Photos permanently

- Advertisement -

the platform of google photos It no longer has unlimited free storage, despite this, the app is one of the best cloud storage systems. So, in order not to clutter the application with hundreds of unnecessary photos, you have to keep it organized so that there is always space to save images.

It is important to delete the photos that are useless so that the storage does not become cluttered with unnecessary images.

Thinking about storage, Google Photos offers the possibility of permanently deleting images. Best of all, the procedure to achieve this is exactly the same on Android, iOS, and on the web. You just have to follow some very simple instructions to meet the objective.

So you can delete images completely in Google Photos

Once you’ve found the photo you want to delete, do the following:

- Advertisement -

– Click on the image to open the full screen view.

– Click on “Delete”, an option that is in the lower right corner of the screen. A dialog will appear asking if you want to move the image to the trash.

– Choose “Allow” to confirm that you want to delete the photo.

– Now, go to the “Library” section of the app that are in the lower corner of the panel.

- Advertisement -

– Enter “Trash”, find the photo you sent to the trash and select it.

– Subsequently, click on the “Delete” button and tap on “Allow” to confirm the choice and delete the image permanently.

This is how you will delete the photo from your mobile device and cloud storage at the same time. Now, if the Google Photos space is not at risk of becoming saturated, or you don’t mind waiting 60 days for the image to be deleted, all you have to do is put the image in the trash so that it will disappear at some point. completely. That is all you have to do, as you have been able to observe, the procedure is extremely easy.