how to delete facebook messenger conversations

Every day we make more use of the different existing messaging applications. One of them is FacebookMessenger , Meta’s proprietary instant communication tool. With privacy becoming more important every day, today we are going to tell you how to make your conversations disappear forever, including a method to delete them all at once if you want.

Read more ADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category If you no longer want to see a chat for a specific reason (the one you had with your ex), it may help to send it to a hidden tray, which would essentially archive it. However, if you want erase all traces of a conversationthe steps vary depending on whether you do it on PC or app. Delete conversations from PC If you are using a PC to chat with your Facebook contacts via Messenger, you will have a fairly similar series of steps, although somewhat different depending on the medium you are using for it. We are going to tell you all the necessary steps whether you are browsing from Facebook, Messenger.com or the Messenger app for Windows. Read more Companies take baby steps toward home robots at CES FacebookMessenger

To delete a conversation from messenger.com:

Under Chats, hover over the conversation.

Click on the three dots icon.

Click Delete > Delete.

To delete a conversation from the Messenger app:

Right click on the conversation.

Select Delete Conversation.

Click Delete.

To delete a conversation from Facebook:

At the top right of your Facebook account, click the Messenger icon.

Click on the conversation you want to delete.

At the top of the chat, click the triangular icon of an arrow pointing down.

Click Delete Chat, and then click Delete Chat.

Extensions to delete all Facebook chats

There are some browser extensions that can help you automate the process. For example, Fast Delete All Messages from Messenger It does exactly what its English title promises: delete all messages from all Messenger chats at once.

Discharge QR code Fast Delete All Messages from Messenger Developer: Extensionly

It will only take a few simple steps and you will be able to get rid of all chats at once if you are clear that you do not need to go conversation by conversation deleting each chat one by one. You will only have to log in to your Facebook account as usual and you will see a text box appear that allows you to delete all the chats after confirming that you want to carry out the process, to avoid accidental deletions.

Automatically delete messages

If you think you will need to delete messages on a regular basis, you can activate some methods to self-destruct conversations. This process can be done in two different ways:

Temporary mode or “vanish” : using this option the messages will be deleted as soon as we leave the conversation with our friend.

: using this option the messages will be deleted as soon as we leave the conversation with our friend. secret conversation: This alternative was already known for a long time in the web version. Here the messages will be deleted after the end of a timer that we will select.

The only drawback is that this process can only be done from the Messenger app for our phone. That is, the process is not compatible with the web version of this service.

Delete Messenger chats from mobile

You may be one of those who prefer the smartphone to manage your messaging apps, so we are going to tell you about the process, which in general terms is quite identical to the one you have to carry out via PC.

From our mobile it will be necessary to press the information icon in the upper right margin and then the three points on the profile of the person or persons in the conversation that you want to delete. Once pressed, an options menu will appear and we press Delete conversation.

The last thing will be to accept a confirmation message «Delete the entire conversation? Once you delete your copy of the conversation, you won’t be able to get it back«. If we press Delete again, the chat in question will be history.