How to delete cookies in Android browsers

The computer term “ ” has to do with a small piece of information that is sent by a web page, which is stored in the user’s browser. This serves so that the browser has the ability to consult the previous activity that the individual has carried out. So that, cookies It is used to optimize the performance of a device, such as a computer.

Logically, the computer is not the limit, since you can also delete them on your mobile. The main benefits that you will obtain by eradicating cookies are that you will avoid annoying slowdowns due to information saturation and your personal data will be safer.

Getting rid of cookies serves to protect your privacy in the browser you use on Android.

So, if you want to have peace of mind while browsing the Internet, it is essential to delete cookies from time to time. The good news is that the procedure to fulfill this task is very simple. Here we will give each of the indications.

How to delete cookies in Chrome

– Being in Chrome, click on the menu icon of the three vertical points that is in the upper right corner.

– Select “Settings” and go to “Privacy and security”.

– Click on “Clear browsing data”.

– Check the box next to “Cookies and site data”.

– Tap on “Clear data”.

Delete cookies in Opera

– Go to the profile icon at the bottom right of the screen.

– Choose the configuration gear in the tab that is enabled in the lower area.

– Now, click on “Privacy”.

– Choose “Clear data” and then check the “Cookies and site data” box.

– Click on “Clear data” to get rid of cookies.

Delete cookies in Firefox

– Go to the three-dot menu at the bottom.

– Click on “Settings”.

– Tap on “Clear browsing data” and select the “Cookies” checkbox.

– Select “Clear browsing data” so that the cookies disappear completely.