How to delete cookies from your computer correctly

There are an infinite number of tasks that can be carried out to optimize the performance of a computer. Like viewing the iPhone screen on a computer, having the ability to access saved passwords in Google Chrome, and so much more, the list is nearly endless. Logically, one of the basic and essential tasks that the PC also allows us to do is delete cookies to solve any error you may have when browsing a web page.

The procedure for deleting cookies will vary depending on the browser you use.

Although the steps change in each search engine, the truth is that it is a simple process. Here we will say what you have to do to eliminate cookies in the most famous browsers today. Let us begin!

How to clear cookies in Chrome

– Click on the button with three vertical dots in the upper right corner. Then, click on “Settings” – “Privacy and security”. Then click on “Cookies and other site data”.

– Scroll down until you find the option “See all cookies and site data”.

– Choose “Remove all”. Confirm your decision by selecting “Delete everything”.

Delete cookies in Safari

– Select the Safari menu button that is in the menu bar at the top. Click on “Preferences”.

– Choose “Privacy”, option next to “Cookies and website data”. Click on “Manage website data”.

– Click on the “Delete all” button to completely delete cookies from the browser.

Delete cookies in Firefox

– Click on the button with the three horizontal lines at the top of the window. Now, select “Privacy and security”.

– Scroll down to find the “Cookies and site data” option, click on the “Clear data” button. Uncheck the “Cached web content” box if you don’t want to clear it. Then choose “Delete”.

Clear cookies in Opera

– Choose the “Easy Settings” button, scroll down and find the “Browsing Data” option, now click “Clear”.

– Being in “Basic”, click on the “Time interval” drop-down menu, choose “All the time”.

– Uncheck the boxes next to “Browsing history” and “Cached images and files”. Select “Clear data”.