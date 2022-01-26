How to delete chapters and movies from your iPad without opening the streaming video apps

It is a (practically) universal truth that no matter how much storage space we have on a computer, mobile or tablet, it is inevitable that over time it will fall short. In the end, yes or yes, we will have to be releasing and removing applications and other content to continue filling it with things. iPads also have the handicap that the highest storage configurations are very expensive, so it is normal for us to opt for 64 and 128GB models that can fall short if we fill them with photos, videos, series chapters, movies, documentaries, animes, manga, comics… and whatever happens. So let’s pass the broom. We are going to clean quickly In addition, with that possibility of downloading the complete series and movies to the device offered by Netflix, Disney +, HBO Max, Apple TV +, Filmin, Prime Video, etc. we end up forgetting to erase what we have already seen and the mess is, already, morrocotudo. How can we empty everything without entering each application one by one? Is it mandatory to go platform to platform? The answer is no. iPadOS has had a function relatively recently by which it is able to identify those chapters and movies and lets us manage it through the “Settings” menu. To achieve this, we simply have to go to that configuration and later to the “General” function, then touch “iPad Storage” and wait for it to calculate everything we are busy with. If you have chapters or movies downloaded from streaming platforms, the “Review downloaded videos” section will appear, which, inside, separates all the content that we have downloaded in local storage by platform. Now, just go chapter by chapter, or movie by movie by swiping from right to left until the red “Delete” button becomes visible. We confirm that we want to delete that content and so we repeat the process until we leave that section completely clean. Obviously, if we haven’t seen any of that content yet, we can leave it there until we do and then return to that same iPadOS section to remove it entirely. And it is that one of the advantages of this way of freeing up space is not only that all the contents of different apps are concentrated in a single place, but also that in one go we can free up dozens of gigabytes that were occupied. This way, it will not be necessary to delete apps or games that, many times, do not require as much space as this multimedia content from the main streaming platforms. >