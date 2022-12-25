How to delete all tweets from your Twitter account so that your profile is empty

Imagine that, on your Twitter account, you have managed to make more than a thousand, two thousand or three thousand tweets, to give just one example. Now, in case you wanted to delete them, would you really have to delete them one by one or can you do a massive cleanup?

Well, currently Twitter does not have any native function that allows you to delete all tweets from an account, although fortunately, we can always resort to third-party tools that make our lives easier.

And precisely to meet this objective, there is a well-known tool called Tweetdelete.net and, as its name indicates, It is created to delete tweets in bulk, make your job easier so you don’t have to delete them one by one.which we certainly know would be time consuming, impractical, and a complete pain in the ass, especially if you have thousands of tweets in your account.

It is not the only one that exists, years ago we published others, which are still valid, in tweetcleaner or Twitter Archive Eraser.

Tweetdelete.net, the website to easily delete your tweets

Getting into the matter, Tweetdelete.net is a web page from which you will have the possibility of delete up to 3,200 tweets at once for free. For this to happen, the web will request access to your account in addition to the permissions to be able to write and delete your tweets.

So, the first thing you should do is enter the Tweetdelete.net site. to be able to log in with your Twitter account. To do this, you will have to click on the blue button that indicates Sign in with twitter.

At this point, the website will show you explicitly what it will be able to do from your account. Yes, it turns out to be quite invasive but you will only use it for the mentioned task, after that We will show you how to revoke permissions and access to your account.

Once you have logged in with your account, you will have reached the point of specifying what type of deletion are you looking to do. To do this, you must fill in the following points:

– Age of tweets to delete or Age of tweets to delete: In this section you must clarify the age of the tweets you want to delete. For example, those that are more than a month old, three months, six months, a year or all the tweets you have.

– Only tweets containing this word/phrase or Only tweets containing this word/phrase: This is a box where you can select the key word or phrase that you have in the tweets you want to delete. It is completely optional and if you do not fill it in, all the tweets that have the age you previously chose will be deleted.

– Run this task or Execute this task: To delete the tweets for a single time, choose the first option of Once only or For a single time. You can also choose the lower option to periodically delete tweets.

When you have done all this, click on the terms and conditions box to accept them and then press on Delete my tweets either delete my tweets. Now, to revoke permission from the page, follow the steps below.

– Enter your Twitter account.

– Enter the section Settings and privacy.

– Click on the tab Security and account accessthen enter Applications and sessions and lastly in connected apps.

– Click on the tab tweetdelete.net and then press on Revoke app permissions.