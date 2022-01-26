How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

iOS Shortcuts make it easy to command Siri to handle complex, or just plain cumbersome, tasks. One of them can be delete all screenshots that are stored in the image gallery.

Combination of Siri voice assistant and iOS Shortcuts make it easy to automate tasks

To use this voice instruction, first of all you have to use the iOS shortcuts, which allow you to establish automated operations through voice commands on iPhone and iPad, so you first have to configure one of these shortcuts, which is achieved using the following procedure, accessing through the path “iOS Settings-Shortcuts”:

-Access the “Advanced” section

-Select option “Allow large amounts of data to be deleted”

-Click on the “Add shortcut” buttonwhat you create a link in iCloud that will be recognized by the iPhone or iPad so that, after pressing it, the shortcut is generated that can be installed on the corresponding Apple mobile device.

Once this link is installed, all you have to do is access the Shortcuts app to find a new shortcut called “Auto-Delete Screenshots”. To facilitate the vocal command (instead of pronouncing it in English, as it appears on the shortcut button) you will have to click on the icon with the three points in the upper right, which allows you to configure said shortcut. At this point, it will be renamed as more comfortable for the user, such as “Delete screenshots”.

That new name that is assigned to the shortcut will be the one that has to be tell Siri to carry out the action. After the vocal command “Hey, Siri, delete screenshots” iOS will proceed to carry out that action. The first time it is carried out, the system will request permission to delete the photos, but later confirmation will not be necessary and the order will be executed instantly.

