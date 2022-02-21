How to delete a TikTok account

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The TikTok social network already exceeded one billion users at the end of last summer, but if any of them want to permanently delete a TikTok user account, the steps to follow are very simple.

After deleting the account, TikTok gives a period of 30 days for the definitive deletion of it

The procedure can be carried out both from the web page through a computer and from the mobile application.

To delete the TikTok account from the app, the steps to follow are the following:

-To access to the user’s profile.

-Press on the icon with three lines located in the upper right corner.

-Go to menu “Settings and privacy”.

-Follow the route “Manage account-Delete account”.

At this point TikTok asks the user the reasons for deleting the account, offering options such as that it is a temporary abandonment or that it has not been possible to overcome problems when trying to start the account. It is not mandatory to mark these options, being able to discard them using the upper button on the right.

Once this question is completed, TikTok offers the possibility of downloading the data that the platform has stored of the user before definitively deleting the account. When the process is completed there is a term of 30 days for the complete and final deletion of the accountterm that allows reactivating the account in case the user regrets the decision taken.

After confirming the action by pressing “Continue”, you will reach a verification screen that provides a code to enter if you have a standard account or you will have to confirm access to the account from the service with which it was created (Apple , Google…). After that, the action is confirmed with “Delete account” and everything is finished.

How to delete TikTok account from the web

From the TikTok website you can also delete the account through the following steps:

-To access to the profile from the top right.

-Follow the path Settings-Manage account, which can be selected from the left sidebar.

-Press on the «Erase» button and follow the instructions.

-In the end of the process, confirm the deletion by pressing the «Delete» button.

