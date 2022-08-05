How to delete a server on Discord

- Advertisement -

For many Internet users, is the messaging platform par excellence when it comes to video games. It offers many facilities, such as the ability to create a that will help you have a room where you can gather all your friends in one place.

It is normal that you make several servers and then you want to them because you do not use them and they are accumulating.

Likewise, these rooms are often removed or set aside over time, especially when the group changes games. Therefore, knowing how delete a Discord server It is useful, since you will not be filled with group chats that you do not use.

Discord has what it takes for you to take down a server whenever you want. The only thing you have to do is follow a simple step by step that will not take you more than a minute. Here we will give the whole procedure.

How to delete a Discord server

– Delete a Discord server in the browser: Enter the official website of the platform from your favorite search engine. Choose “Sign in” and enter your account. Now, right-click on the server you are going to delete and select “Leave Server” – “Leave Server” (choose it a second time to confirm).

– Undo a server in the mobile app: enter the application and start your session. Click on the server you want to delete and click on the three vertical dots next to the name of the Discord room. Tap on “Leave server”.

– Delete the server as owner: enable your session on the official Discord website. When you have logged in, right click on the server you no longer wish to have. Select “Server Settings”. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and choose “Delete Server.” Enter the exact name of the server and then choose “Delete server”.

– Cancel a server as owner from the app: being in Discord with your active session, press and hold on the server so that the “More options” option is enabled. Tap on “Settings”. Click on the three vertical points that are in the upper left area and choose “Delete server” – “Delete”.