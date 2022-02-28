How to decrypt the identity of private or unknown numbers

All of us who have smartphones will have experienced the situation of seeing an incoming call and noticing that the number is shown as unknown, making us doubt whether to answer or not.

There are now a few tools designed to make a number appear with the private or unknown status when making a call.

This practice is common within companies, although there are also people who use this type of tool for malicious purposes, that is, to commit fraud.

However, as a way to counter its existence, programs have been created that have the opposite purpose: allow the user to decipher the number of the person or company who makes the hidden call under private or unknown status.

One of the most popular in this area is truecaller, an application designed to be used by Android and iOS users and that it has options that are easy to use.

In that sense, TrueCaller has an extensive database made up of an estimate of 300 million numbersso the chances of revealing the private or unknown number of that incoming call will be very high.

Added to this, TrueCaller will allow you to know if the number trying to call you is spam. This tool also offers you the possibility of blocking calls of this type, as well as numbers that have been classified as malicious.

Currently, there are some Android phone models that have a built-in function through which you can find out if the unknown or private number that tries to call you is spam or malicious. However, if your Android phone doesn’t have any of these features, then TrueCaller will be a more than ideal tool to make up for it.

In the case of iOS devices that have TrueCaller installed, these will also fulfill the function of notifying the user if the private or unknown number is spam or is someone registered in your contact list.