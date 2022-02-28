MobileAndroidTech News

How to decrypt the identity of private or unknown numbers

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

All of us who have smartphones will have experienced the situation of seeing an incoming call and noticing that the number is shown as unknown, making us doubt whether to answer or not.

There are now a few tools designed to make a number appear with the private or unknown status when making a call.

Read:

The Magic Square of the Sator quoted by Nolan in the film Tenet: what is it?

This practice is common within companies, although there are also people who use this type of tool for malicious purposes, that is, to commit fraud.

However, as a way to counter its existence, programs have been created that have the opposite purpose: allow the user to decipher the number of the person or company who makes the hidden call under private or unknown status.

One of the most popular in this area is truecaller, an application designed to be used by Android and iOS users and that it has options that are easy to use.

In that sense, TrueCaller has an extensive database made up of an estimate of 300 million numbersso the chances of revealing the private or unknown number of that incoming call will be very high.

Read:

We can now install the new Microsoft Store in Windows 10

Added to this, TrueCaller will allow you to know if the number trying to call you is spam. This tool also offers you the possibility of blocking calls of this type, as well as numbers that have been classified as malicious.

Currently, there are some Android phone models that have a built-in function through which you can find out if the unknown or private number that tries to call you is spam or malicious. However, if your Android phone doesn’t have any of these features, then TrueCaller will be a more than ideal tool to make up for it.

In the case of iOS devices that have TrueCaller installed, these will also fulfill the function of notifying the user if the private or unknown number is spam or is someone registered in your contact list.

Previous articleOPPO Find X5 and X5 Pro against Find X3: this is how OPPO’s high-end has evolved and why there hasn’t been a Find X4
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

How to decrypt the identity of private or unknown numbers

All of us who have smartphones will have experienced the situation of seeing an incoming call and noticing...
Android

OPPO Find X5 and X5 Pro against Find X3: this is how OPPO’s high-end has evolved and why there hasn’t been a Find X4

The Mobile World Congress is just around the corner, but OPPO has not been able to...
iphone

iPhone SE 2022: $300?

except surprises, the launch of the third generation iPhone SE is already very close. Rumors point to...
Android

TCL 30 SE and TCL 30E: large screens and autonomies at very reasonable prices to fight in the mid-range Android

The new generation of phones manufactured by TCL has just been officially presented in Spain, devices...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.