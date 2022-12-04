How to deactivate World Cup notifications on Twitter

- Advertisement -

The beautiful sport attracts the attention of billions of people around the world throughout the year, but especially when the World Cup is held. This year, for the first time, it does not coincide with the summer but with the winter because they take place in the hot Qatar. Whenever an event takes place that attracts so many fans, they share their reflections, experiences and sensations through online platforms.

Posts about the result of a match can be avoided to have a timeline free of football spoilers

Videos, memes, various comments that populate social networks throughout the entire planet, which for some can be a nuisance for those who are not interested in this sport. Another case may be that of people interested in the results of a match but who, due to various circumstances, cannot attend it live and prefer to remain without knowing details about the course of it.

For this type of social network users, it would be fatal to find themselves in the middle of their timeline with images, videos or any type of comment that could constitute a spoiler about the result of the match. Fortunately, all these notifications and content related to the soccer world cup can be silenced.

Specifically in the case of Twitter, one of the social networks that is most suitable for knowing the news almost instantly, there is a method to deactivate notifications. To achieve this, you must follow these steps:

-Access “Settings and privacy – Notifications”.

-Click on “Preferences”.

-Select “Push notifications”

-In the “In-app Twitter notifications” section, uncheck the “News / Sports” option

-In the “From Twitter” section, uncheck the “News / Sports” option

Thus The alerts that the Twitter platform itself includes in the timeline will be deactivated reporting events and events but it will not be necessary to disable all app notifications.

Thus, when there is a mention or a direct message, the notification of the same will continue to arrive, but the user will be safe from information that is not of interest to him or that he prefers not to know until the game has finished or can be viewed on a delayed basis.