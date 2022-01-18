How to deactivate WindTre Security Pro, activated by default for all new customers

In conjunction with the new offer list, all those who activate a prepaid offer or Easy Pay by WindTre offers a free month ofSecurity Pro option, an option that “guarantees customers peace of mind by offering a safe and secure browsing experience on the web on their mobile phone, through the WindTre Security Pro app powered by Avast available for Android and IOS devices”.
It costs just under one euro a month (99 cents to be precise), but, in fact, the first month is free for all those who join the WindTre family. A hub for network security created in collaboration with Avast which, however, may not be interesting for everyone, once the trial month is exhausted. Therefore, how to disable WindTre Security Pro?
The operator offers various possibilities. To disable WindTre Security Pro you can:
- call 159
- use the WindTre customer area
- use the WindTre app for Android and iOS (not confirmed by the operator)
- send WindTre Security Pro No. by SMS to the number 4033
Given the overall low cost of WindTre Security Pro, € 0.99 per month, it is worth it understand what it offers and what its advantages are, different depending on the platform used. In fact, since Android and iOS operating systems are quite different with different intervention margins, the WindTre Security Pro offer is based on some common points and on other features dedicated to each of the two systems.
WindTre Security Pro on Android:
- Antivirus and antimalware: complete scanning of the device, but also of apps, files and websites to detect viruses and malware; protection from phishing attacks via infected websites, emails, SMS or phone calls
- VPN Secure Browsing to browse online in a private and secure way
- Photo Vault to protect photos with PIN, pattern or biometric unlocking systems
- Wi-Fi Security to surf safely using public Wi-Fi spots
- Performance optimization to remove temporary files, free up space, improve battery life, boost device RAM
- Call Blocker to block unwanted calls by blacklisting the disturbing numbers
WindTre Security Pro on iOS:
- VPN Secure Browsing to browse online privately and securely, without geo-blocking
- Photo Vault to protect photos with PIN, pattern or fingerprint
- Wi-Fi Security to surf safely using public Wi-Fi spots
- Identity Protection to protect your passwords
When WindTre Security Pro is activated, the blocking of premium services and special numbers.
- WindTre Security Pro | iOS | App Store, Free
- WindTre Security Pro | Android | Google Play Store, Free