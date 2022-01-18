How to deactivate WindTre Security Pro, activated by default for all new customers

In conjunction with the new offer list, all those who activate a prepaid offer or Easy Pay by WindTre offers a free month ofSecurity Pro option, an option that “guarantees customers peace of mind by offering a safe and secure browsing experience on the web on their mobile phone, through the WindTre Security Pro app powered by Avast available for Android and IOS devices”.

It costs just under one euro a month (99 cents to be precise), but, in fact, the first month is free for all those who join the WindTre family. A hub for network security created in collaboration with Avast which, however, may not be interesting for everyone, once the trial month is exhausted. Therefore, how to disable WindTre Security Pro?

The operator offers various possibilities. To disable WindTre Security Pro you can: