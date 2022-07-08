HomeTech NewsAppsHow to deactivate Google Assistant on an Android mobile

How to deactivate Google Assistant on an Android mobile

Tech NewsApps

Published on

By Brian Adam
disable google assistant on android
disable google assistant on android
- Advertisement -

Disable Google Assistant on Android

Google Assistant is one of the most competent virtual assistants today, and in recent weeks it has released important updates. For example, it now has the ability to learn how to pronounce names correctly and can also help you send voice notes.

Google Assistant improves the smartphone user experience, but if you don’t want to use it, you can turn it off.

The Google Assistant also has very useful commands, but perhaps you have come to the conclusion that it is not for you and you do not want to have it already on your Android device. Whether it’s because your mobile is a bit old or because you don’t use this tool, you always have the possibility to disable google assistant on your Android mobile.

[mb_related_posts1]

This is what you have to do to deactivate Google Assistant in the easiest way possible. It is a safe and fast procedure that will not give you any headaches. Just follow our prompts and end of problem.

TCL 30 5G: great battery, Android 12 and 5G to fight in the mid-range of the market

Why should you disable Google Assistant?

There are several reasons that could make you make a decision like this. If you don’t use the wizard, it will be enough to get rid of it because you prefer to do things manually. It makes no sense to have it activated because it will drain the mobile battery faster and use more processing capacity.

Another compelling reason is that there are users who feel uncomfortable knowing that Google is always listening to them. If privacy is very important to you, it is better that you put aside the virtual assistant. As a bonus, this will also help you prevent your smartphone from tracking you.

How to disable Google Assistant?

– Enter the Google app and click on your profile picture.

– Tap on “Settings” – “Google Assistant” – “Hey Google” – “Voice Match”.

[mb_related_posts2]

– Select “Voice model” – “Delete voice model” – “OK”.

– Now, go back to Google “Settings”, tap on “General” and disable “Google Assistant”.

That is the only thing you have to do to get rid of Assistant, they are very easy steps to follow and they will not interfere with the performance of your mobile.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apps

Google Maps shows us a distorted world map and it makes perfect sense that it is so

We are now more than used to using applications like Google Maps...
Laptops

A Microsoft coprocessor prevents Linux from booting on ThinkPad laptops

Lenovo presented half a year ago, at CES 2022, laptops ThinkPad Z13 and ThinkPad...
Android

WhatsApp works in Complementary Mode: it will allow a second mobile to be linked to the account

If it's been almost a year since we told you that WhatsApp was testing...
Europe

Monkeypox: Here are the EU member states that have received vaccine doses

More than 13,600 doses of vaccines against Monkeypox have now been delivered to European...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Mobile

Xiaomi continues to use a virtual proximity sensor in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi has once again enlisted Elliptic Labs, a Norwegian provider of software-based virtual proximity...
Tech News

Compilation of the best 4K and QHD wallpaper apps of 2022

We have already talked before about various mobile applications that serve to provide varied...

© 2021 voonze.com.