How to deactivate and reactivate a Twitter account

One of the decisions that were made by the users of Twitter once Elon Musk was to delete his profile in the social network because people did not agree with the vision that the billionaire had for the platform. However, other people chose to suspend their accounts to study the possibility of return to Twitter.

Unlike the permanent deletion of an account Twitterthe platform offers a not so sudden previous step, which is that of lay off temporarily the profile. This means that the person is taking time away from Twitter and wants to consider whether it is okay to keep their profile or not. According to the support page of the social network, this is the first step of the process of account deletionbut it is not necessary that this be the objective of the suspension.

“This initial step the period of 30 days that gives you the space to decide if you want to reactivate your account”, indicates the support page of Twitter which adds that “if you do not enter your account within the 30-day deactivation period, your account will be deleted and your username will not be associated with your account (…) your public profile will not be visible on twitter.com for iOS or for Android”.

How to suspend a Twitter account

To start the process of deactivating an account Twitter from a desktop or laptop computer, users must follow these steps, which are very similar to those that must be carried out from mobile devices of iOS either Android.

– Click on the 3 point menu (…) that appears on the left side of the screen and then click on the “Settings and support” section.

– Within this selection, you will find the option “Setting and privacy”, which you will have to enter.

– In this section, you can see the “Your account” tab, within which is the option “deactivate your account”. Clicking will open a list of information users will need to be aware of.

– After reading the series of 5 key points for deactivation, users will be able to click on the button “Deactivate”.

– People will have to re-enter the password of the account to confirm the decision to proceed with the deactivation of the profile.

- Advertisement - When deactivating a Twitter account, a 30-day period begins in which the user must decide whether to keep their account on the platform or allow its permanent elimination. (Capture)

How to reactivate a suspended Twitter account

Once the user who suspended his account for a period of less than 30 days, you have decided that you want to continue to have a profile within Twitter, you must proceed to reactivate it. This process is even easier than deactivating the account, so it doesn’t take more than a minute to do it from any platform or device.

– Enter the Twitter website or the mobile application for cell phones iOS either Android from the social network.

– Users will have to re-enter their credentials access: user and password.

– After it has been verified that the credentials are correct, the Twitter system will ask users users if they confirm the reactivation of your account.

– If users choose to reactivate it, they will be redirected directly to the starting screen platform without missing any tweet, follower, followed account, likes, replies, threads and other user-produced content.

To reactivate a suspended account, users simply need to re-enter their profiles and confirm profile reactivation. Photo: Twitter

According to the support page of Twitterduring the period of time that the account is deactivated, no direct message will be deleted. This will only happen (and permanently) in the event that users decide not to reactivate their accounts permanently.

Also, if users have linked their Twitter accounts to other applications and access them, the user profiles will be activated again no matter how many times the process is repeated. suspension. To avoid this type of inconvenience, people must make sure to remove the links of third-party applications that have access to the account of the social network.