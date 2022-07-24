How to customize Word font with personal calligraphy

How to create fonts for Word (iStock)

The most important element of word processors installed on computers, such as Word, are the fonts, since they allow a specific aesthetic to be given to the documents. For example, it is known that Arial or Times New Roman are the ideal fonts for formal writing such as letters or resumes, but there are also many more sources to use on different occasions, such as advertising projects.

But despite having access to a large number of fonts in Word, it would be very special if there was a font inspired by one’s own because this is possible since by means of the following programs it will be possible to digitize the own letter and use it in the computer.

Microsoft FontMaker

This is the application that Bill Gates’ company has created to help users who want create your own fonts, is available in the Microsoft Store and although it can be used with a computer mouse or touchpad, a tablet and a stylus are recommended. A touch screen laptop can also be an option.

Its use is also intuitive and simple, because just after opening the program a blank board is shown with each of the letters of the alphabet enclosed in a box, and on each of these the respective letter must be written in order to create all the font characters. A negative aspect of this application is that you cannot correct mistakes or add special elements.

Subsequently, three sentences are shown that must be written in text boxes similar to a calligraphy notebook, this step must be done carefully because that is where the system deciphers the properties of the new font.

FontForge

This is one of the favorite options of internet users to digitize own letters, because it is an open source program that allows create fonts and add a large number of customizations to them, also found available for Mac OS, Windows and Linux totally free, you just need to go to the manufacturer’s website and download the software.

An advantage of this program is that its interface can be configured in Spanish, which makes it easy to use, in terms of the steps to create the font. Once the application has been opened, a window is displayed to import a previously created source or if you click on “New” a new one will start to be generated from scratch.

After this step, a box will be shown on the screen with each of the letters of the alphabet, except the Ñ, and when selecting any of the characters shown, a smaller blank box will appear where the letter must be drawn, doing this with each one, everything required to create the typography will be completed.

Online sites to create custom fonts

Now that Cloud systems are so fashionable, there are many users who do not want to download programs on their computers to avoid taking up storage space, and with this in mind they have created websites to generate fonts based on personal calligraphy what are these.

Calligraphr

Perhaps the biggest advantage of this platform is that fonts can be created automatically just by uploading a file with the scanned handwriting, and after this, it will only be necessary to export the file in a format ready to install the new font in the computer’s word processors. Likewise, this site is available for Windows and MacOS.

However, this site in its free version only allows you to create up to 75 characters, which will suffice for all lowercase and uppercase letters, numbers and punctuation marks, but will not suffice for other types of symbols.

Font Maker Bit

This site has also been very easy to use for Internet users, since creating a new font does not require much time or special skills, since it can be generated from the gallery that offers several options: through the function called “Sample” which is a template, or as in the previous case uploading a scanned text.

As in all the programs mentioned in this list, to create a font from scratch you just have to select it letter by letter to display a text box where the personal spelling is entered, After this, you will have to follow the instructions and you will have a font ready to install on your PC.

How to install the new font in Word

Using the new typography to write documents in Word is actually very simple, since it will suffice to download the new font to your computer created in any of the named programs. It is recommended that you select a known and easily accessible location such as the desktop for the download.

Once the new font is on the computer, it must be copied and entered in the following address C:/Windows/Fonts, this must be typed in the file browser. Being there, you have to paste the copied font. A bar will appear to show the progress of the installation. And finally, all you have to do is open a new blank document in Word and check that the font works optimally, and all you have to do is have fun writing.

