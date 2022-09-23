How to customize the lock screen clock on Samsung Galaxy

- Advertisement -

Since smartphones arrived, screens have changed quite a bit. Before, they were simply used to see an image… and little else. Over time, they began to show the time and some data such as the battery charge. Currently, they can be viewed even if you have pending notifications. Well, you can the one you use on your Samsung a little more than you think. The fact is that within the configuration options offered in the operating system used by the devices of the Korean company with Android is to modify between several possibilities when viewing the . And, perhaps, you do not know how to achieve this. Well, we are going to tell you step by step what you have to do to choose the option that fits exactly with your tastes. And we already announce that everything is really simple. This is how you customize the clock on the Samsung Galaxy Taking into account that currently every time you look at the smartphone you see the lock screen, having your Samsung Galaxy perfectly configured is an excellent idea. And, therefore, choosing between the different possibilities that the Asian firm offers in its models is something that you will surely want. This is what you have to do to get it: The first thing you have to do is access the device settings, use the gear-shaped icon that is in the list of applications. Now, in the list that you see in the screen you have to choose Lock screen, which is where you can set the different designs for the clock that appears here. Search among the available options for one called Clock style and, when you click on it, you will see all the possibilities that go from the use of a digital model to an analog one and, also, the different colors with which you can see it. When you get the design you want, use the Done option that is in a lower button. Thus, you are finished and you will have a customization that you see on the lock screen of your Samsung Galaxy every time you activate it. Obviously, you can change the design of the clock on the Samsung Galaxy, always talking about the lock screen, as many times as you want. There is no limit to this and, as usual, the updates that are received on phones and tablets include more possibilities to choose from. Therefore, we speak of something alive. >