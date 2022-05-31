How to customize the desktop of a Chromebook computer

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Chromebook computers have become extremely popular since the start of the pandemic due to their ease of operation and affordable price, making them excellent laptops for distance learning and telecommuting.

They work on the Chrome OS operating system, based on Google’s Chrome browser, and although they are by no means the most powerful laptops on the market, they have conquered a large audience. Like all computers, they allow a certain degree of personalization, with which each user will be able to adapt the equipment to their personal tastes and needs.

To do this, these steps can be followed:

-Set the desktop background: The first step is to right-click anywhere on the mouse that is not occupied by an icon. A menu will appear in which the option “Configure the desktop background” will have to be selected, being able to choose between different proposed images. There is also the possibility of clicking on the “My Images” option, which will allow you to select any image stored in the device’s memory. There is the possibility of configuring the background to change daily, but only between system images, at the moment it does not allow selecting this option for own images.

-Set the browser background: Although Chromebook computers can run applications, the most common thing is that the browser is the usual center of activity in computers that, fundamentally, are designed to work connected to the Internet. For this reason, the browser is the core and special attention is paid to it.

One way to customize it is to change its background image. This is achieved by opening a new tab and clicking on the “Customize Chrome” button or on the icon that shows a pencil, located in the lower right corner. As with the desktop background, it can be selected from the images proposed by Chrome OS or you can select your own image that is stored on the computer. You can also customize the color and theme of the browser as well as its borders in the corresponding sections within this same section.

-Customize the shortcut menu: A row appears at the bottom of the screen on Chromebooks showing different shortcuts to apps or features. This section can be configured so that the icons of what the user wants to have quick access to appear.

To do this, open the configuration application in this section by clicking on the circular icon that appears at the bottom left of the screen and then click on the icon that appears showing an arrow pointing upwards. All you have to do is click with the right mouse button on any icon on the list that appears to leave it anchored in the selection menu that will remain at the bottom of the desktop.

-Add direct access to a website: Shortcuts can also be a direct access to a web page, not just applications. To achieve this, you must first access this website and click on the icon with the three points that appears in the upper right part of the Chrome browser. Then in the menu you have to select the options “More tools – Create shortcut”. It can even be configured that said website opens as if it were an application, eliminating the buttons and menus typical of a browser window. To do this, in the “Create shortcut” menu, select the “Open as a window” option.

-Add/remove icons to bottom menu: Any icon that is on the desktop can be placed in the bottom menu with a gesture as simple as clicking on it and dragging it to that location. To eliminate it, just follow the opposite step.

-Relocate menu icons: Although by default it appears located at the bottom of the screen, this menu can also be placed on the sides. To do this, right-click anywhere on the icon menu and select between the “Right” or “Left” options. It can also be chosen by auto hide optionthat this menu is hidden and appears only when the mouse pointer moves to the place where it is located.