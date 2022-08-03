How to customize routes on Google Maps

How to create custom routes on Google Maps

Many of the people who have a cell phone will know how to program a route on Google Maps, which is very simple because you only need to place the destination, since the application identifies the current location or origin.

Nevertheless, there is a function that most people do not know and that allows you to the routesavoid some areas of the city if you wish and establish travel itineraries to share with friends and family.

Google Maps It is surely the best known map and travel application for all people, it is even the most used even if you have an iPhone, and although there are many other similar platforms in the application stores and also very well known, none has managed to have the level of use than Google’s proposal.

But as already mentioned, despite being an application so used daily by millions of people around the world, there is a function that has gone unnoticed until now whose name is “mymaps”, that allows you to create private maps with personalized routes to which markers can be added and shared with other users such as friends and family.

TechSmart has brought everything you need to know about this Google Maps tool and the steps to create custom paths and share them with other people.

Share a standard route from Google Maps

How to share a route on Google Maps

Although the steps to create personalized routes and send them to other contacts will also be indicated, there will be people who are not interested or do not need to use this option and only want to know how to share the travel routes that the application normally establishes by default. . These are the steps.

from the computer

1. Open Google Maps.

2. Click on “How to get there” which is the icon of the white arrow with a blue background, located right next to the search bar.

3. Enter the starting address and the destination address.

4. On the left side of the screen, several route options proposed by Google will be displayed, so you must choose one of them.

5. If needed, you can click and drag some part of the path to change the route.

6. In the upper left part of the screen, click on the menu, which is the icon with three horizontal stripes.

7. Choose the option that says “Share or insert map”

8. Copy the link of the route and send it to other people by email, Whatsapp, etc.

From the cellphone

1. Open the Google Maps application.

2. Tap on “Get directions” which is the blue icon located at the bottom right of the screen.

3. Enter the place of departure and destination.

4. Select the “more” menu, which is the icon with three vertical points.

5. Tap on “share instructions”.

6. The screen will show the different options to send the route either by email, whatsapp or another application, so an alternative must be chosen.

How to create a custom route

How to create a map in Google Maps

To create a personalized route and share it, you will need a computer, since only the created routes can be seen from the cell phone. These are the steps.

1. Open Google Maps in the browser.

2. In the upper left corner, click on the menu that is the three horizontal stripes.

3. Select the “Your sites” option

4. Choose the “Maps” section, which is the last in the list.

5. Click on “Create map” which is the option located at the bottom of that section.

6. In the new window that has opened, just at the top left you must click on “Map without a name” to add a title and, if desired, a description, in this way you can easily find the map on the map. created list.

7. When the data required by the site has been entered, click on “Save”

8. Click on the curved arrow icon below the search bar and sixth in line among the displayed icons.

9. The previous step will have created a new layer that will appear on the left side of the screen. If you want to change the means of transportation, you must click on the cart icon.

10. Enter the starting and destination address.

11. If you need to add more than one destination, you must click on the option that says “Add destination”.

12. If you want to create separate routes, you will have to click on add layer.

13. To change the route suggested by Google Maps, you will have to click and drag to the desired direction.

share the route

How to share a custom map

1. In the upper left section, click on share.

2. Three options will be displayed that say “Visible to anyone with the link”, “Allow others to search and view this map on the Internet”, “Allow other users to see your name and photo on this map”

3. Below the mentioned options will be the link of the route ready to be copied and shared.

4. If desired, it can also be shared with Google Drive.

View the custom map on Google Maps

1. Open the Google Maps app

2. In the list of options displayed at the bottom of the screen, select “Saved” which is the label icon.

3. At the bottom of the screen, from the options shown in blue, tap on “Maps”.

4. Choose the route that is needed.

