How to customize iPhone lock screen in iOS16

Customizing your ’s lock is important so that it displays what you require. There are many things you can do, be it removing the lock screen itself, having the freedom to hide notifications, being able to change the wallpaper, and much more. Now with iOS 16 and all its novelties, the range of possibilities has improved remarkably, to such an extent that you will have the blocking panel that you always dreamed of.

iOS 16 will offer a plethora of ways to your lock screen to your heart’s content.

You will have everything you need available, we are talking about custom widgets, wallpapers, quick access functions, among others. By the way, the vast majority of those features can be tested in the public beta of iOS 16 if you are very eager. Now, let’s see how the new way to modify iPhone lock screen will be.

– Create a new background: You just have to go to “Settings” – “Wallpaper” and click on “Add new wallpaper”. Long press on any empty area of ​​the panel, then select “Customize” – “Add New”.

– Set the style of the panel: reported that the astronomy wallpaper will offer various views of the earth, the moon and the solar system. In the case of wanting changing backgrounds, it will be enough to choose the weather screen, it will adapt to the current weather of the area where you live. In addition, the option to apply an emoji background will also be enabled. To do this, you just have to click on the smiley face icon to choose the one you like the most and attach it to the blocking panel.

– Customize widgets: when you modify the wallpaper, the widgets and their color will adapt to the background. You will only have to touch on a widget to change it and condition it to your liking. This section Apple has made it very easy for all users, without unnecessary complications.

– Add photos: If you want a more personal touch and you don’t want a predefined background, you have the opportunity to attach your own image. To achieve this, all you have to do is click on the “Photos” icon so that you can choose the image that you like the most. In case you want to access your entire gallery, tap on the “All” option. In addition, you will find interesting effects such as “Perspective zoom”, depth to create different planes, “Random frequency” so that the photos change from time to time, etc.