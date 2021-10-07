How to customize bulk email from Gmail

The mass sending of emails continues to be, despite the passage of time, a valuable tool for online marketing. However, to stand out and meet the objectives of a campaign, it is essential to attend to as much detail as possible to address, so as not to leave anything to chance.

A valuable resource for these campaigns is email personalization. Receiving a message with a greeting that directly mentions its sender usually arouses a different reaction than a message with a generic header, just to mention an example. With the help of a free add-on for Gmail, it is possible to attend to these aspects from a Google Spreadsheet.

Customizing bulk emails in Gmail

Pigeon Mail is a free tool that allows you to make the aforementioned customizations from Google’s email service. It works through an extension for Gmail, which at the moment does not have payment options, as it is in an early phase of development (early beta).

Through this tool it is possible to mass-send emails with attachments, emojis and the traditional text format options that can be used in the web version of Gmail. All this, through a Google Sheets spreadsheet.

The usage procedure is quite simple. First, you need to compose a message as a draft in Gmail. This can include variables enclosed in double curly braces, such as {{name}} or {{time}}, for example.

Next, from the Pigeon Mail extension panel, a new email campaign must be started, giving rise to the table that must be completed with the data of the variables and the destination email addresses. After that, you just have to choose the previously saved draft and start sending emails, by pressing the button dedicated to that function.

Pigeon Mail allows you to keep track of sent, opened and bounced emails. Free Gmail accounts can send up to 600 emails every 24 hours and paid accounts (Google Workspace), meanwhile, allow up to 2,100 emails to be sent every 24 hours.

This tool offers privacy guarantees, ensuring that managed messages are not stored, simply limiting itself to automating the process.

To learn a little more about how Piegeon Mail works, its creators have published a demonstrative video. It is in English, but those who are not fluent in the language can check the automatic transcription and activate its translation from the web version of YouTube.

More detailed information about this tool can be found in your website and access to its download is available at Google Workspace Marketplace.