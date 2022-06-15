How to Crop Videos with Google Photos on Android Phones

Surely on more than one occasion you have found that the video you have recorded with your Android terminal does not turn out the way you want. Whether it’s because you see something in the background that you don’t like or because something you didn’t expect appears, things aren’t the way you’d like them to be. Well, there is the possibility of easily editing it with Google Photos and fixing what happens to you. The application we are talking about, which can be downloaded for free (if you don’t have it by default on your phone or tablet), offers among its many possibilities those of editing the size and other similar options of the videos. And best of all, this is quite intuitive and doesn’t compromise the original source, so you can try without fear. In short: whatever you do, you will not be left without the original recording. How to easily cut a video with your Android These are the steps you have to take to access the video editing section offered by Google Photos. This will allow you to modify practically everything you want in the recording and, furthermore, when you finish you will be able to store the result independently without overwriting anything. Therefore, they are all advantages as you can see (this is the download link for the app in case you don’t have it installed). Open the Google Photos application in the usual way. Now, among the content you have on the terminal, you must search and click on the video that you intend to cut. In the lower area, an icon called Edit will appear, which is the one you have what to press Then, among the options available in the ribbon at the bottom of the screen, find and use the option called Crop. This is a section of Google Photos for Android where you can crop a specific space in the video to change the ratio of aspect so that it fits in YouTube or Instagram, to give an example. It is important that you know that the Transform tool allows you to freely cut the recording using the points that appear on the screen. Once you finish, look for the option Save copy that is in the terminal panel and, therefore, you will not lose never the original source in case you are not finally convinced by what you have done. In this way, you have finished with the Google tool. As you have seen, you can get a lot of use out of the Google Photos application that exists for Android (it is also available for iOS). With it, you have a large number of possibilities that are often unknown and, the truth is that they are the most useful in everything that has to do with editing multimedia content. >